Residents ask county to resume garbage pickup at duplexes

Residents in a south Mississippi county are complaining after the county stopped collecting garbage at duplexes and apartments.
The Hattiesburg American reports that Lamar County supervisors are reviewing requests for exceptions to the county's new rules that supervisors passed in July.
Real estate agent Misty Courts, speaking on behalf of residents who live in 100 duplexes in one development, says it's cost-prohibitive for those residents to rent commercial garbage bins.
Courts says duplex owners already pay property taxes for garbage pickup.
Supervisors suggested residents could rent bins together, but Courts says there's no room for bins on the small duplex lots.
The county stopped garbage service to multi-family housing units in part because they didn't want to distribute to them the new garbage cans required for automated pickup.
Comments