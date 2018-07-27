Former Southern Railroad clerk left lasting imprint

It seems whenever there is talk of railroad history in Hattiesburg, one name always comes up — Charles Harrington. The Hattiesburg native, who died in June 2004 at the age of 84, was a railroad buff who amassed more than 2,500 photographs, documents and memorabilia that are on display in the museum at the Hattiesburg Historic Train Depot.
"We've got memorabilia from 1884, handwritten notes — he took a lot of pictures of the trains, wreckage, messed-up track," said Harrington's niece Patsie Gladden, 63. "He did a lot of photography and collecting. He was a fanatic."
Now, Harrington is getting recognized for his contributions, which include four decades at the depot as chief clerk to the superintendent for Southern Railway. The Hattiesburg City Council approved a resolution July 17 to name the office suite in the depot after Harrington.
The naming is a long time coming. It's an effort that began in 2003 when Harrington first donated his extensive collection of memorabilia to the depot.
Ann Jones, chief administrative officer for the city, said local railroad groups recently brought the naming issue back to the forefront.
"It certainly is an appropriate honor," she said. "Mr. Harrington dedicated his career to the railroad industry. This exemplifies his dedication and his commitment to the men and women who worked in the industry."
Harrington's father was a railroad man, and he followed in his footsteps, taking a job as a timekeeper with the Mississippi Central Railroad at the age of 17. He stayed with that railroad until he was 23, also working as a stenographer and typist.
Harrington was then drafted into the Army and joined the HQ Company of the 743rd Railroad Operating Battalion, eventually becoming stationed for 18 months in Antwerp, Belgium.
While there, he served as a clerk, dispatching trains for the unit and working in the Gothic railroad station Antwerp Central. On Jan. 5, 1945, an Axis V-2 rocket landed in front of the station, injuring Harrington and four other soldiers. He was awarded the Purple Heart.
Harrington returned home in March 1946 and took a position with Southern Railroad as a clerk. On July 1, 1946, he was promoted to chief clerk to the superintendent, a position he held until he retired in 1987.
Jones said naming the office suite after Harrington is a suitable honor for the long-time railroad man.
"Mr. Harrington spent his entire lifetime photographing the railroad, saving historical documents and artifacts," she said. "(For him) to donate a portion to the city is certainly noteworthy."
Gladden recalls how he used to take her and her cousins to see the circus train unload. She said he would be happy to know he was remembered.
"I think the only thing that would make him happier is to be able to sit there and tell train stories," she said. "Especially to the children.
