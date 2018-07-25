Mississippi couple tracks down wedding bandit using Facebook

Just weeks after their May wedding, a Mississippi couple found that all their gifts had disappeared from a storage unit.
Chance Stockstill tells WLOX-TV that the wedding gift heist was caught on camera at the storage facility, so he and his wife, Katherine Stockstill, uploaded the footage to Facebook. Within a few hours, a stranger reached out and told them they had the address of the likely culprit, but not his name.
An investigator used that information to identify the suspect as William Smith, who had already been jailed for similar crimes.
Authorities were only able to recover three of the Stockstills' gifts, including a spice rack and opened knife set.
It's unclear whether Smith has a lawyer. HE's charged with burglary and trespassing.
