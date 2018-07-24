Their father was a refugee in India. Now they’ve teamed up with the Trumps in Mississippi.

Dinesh Chawla visits the Rodeway Inn in Cleveland, Miss., the first that he opened and operated on his own, June 4, 2018. In the year since Chawla and his brother signed a hotel deal with President Donald Trump’s family business, his profile has risen considerably. “I’m the same person, but people look at me in a different way,” he said. “I never wanted the spotlight.” Andrea Morales The New York Times