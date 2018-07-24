Bear in park surprises, worries Gautier residents

Bear sightings in a park in a south Mississippi town have residents surprised and wary.
A park ranger in the city of Gautier tells the Sun Herald he spotted a bear at Shepard State Park a little more than a week ago.
The park now has a warning sign at its entrance.
The next night, Norma Arnold stepped out of her home, which backs up to the park, with her chocolate Lab. She pulled the dog inside after spotting the bear.
Officials believe the animal is a Louisiana black bear, a variety found in the southern two-thirds of Mississippi.
Some wonder if the bear has been living in the park for a while, given the park's remote location bordered by bayous, railroad tracks and a road.
Comments