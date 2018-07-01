Dye, longtime Mississippi lieutenant governor, dies at 84

Brad Dye, who was lieutenant governor longer than anyone else in Mississippi history, has died at age 84.
His son, Dr. Ford Dye, says his father died Sunday at a hospice in Ridgeland from respiratory failure.
A Charleston native, Dye's career spanned much of the postwar era of Mississippi's politics. He got his start paging for future U.S. Rep. Jamie Whitten and driving around U.S. Sen. James Eastland.
Dye also served as a state House member, state senator and treasurer before serving three terms as lieutenant governor. While Dye was leading the state Senate, it passed Gov. William Winter's education reform package, as well as a major highway expansion in 1987.
Funeral services for Dye are planned Thursday at Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson.
