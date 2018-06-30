Mississippi baseball league continuing as it looks for money

A south Mississippi semipro baseball league aimed at black players says it will continue playing as it seeks to raise money.
The National Urban Professional Baseball League tells WDAM-TV that it has gained some fan and financial support since warning it could fold earlier this month. Michael Mayden, who leads the league, says he's been working with the Laurel Downtown Business Association and will meet Monday with Mayor Johnny Magee to discuss more options.
Mayden's goal was to develop players who could win college scholarships and professional contracts, renewing the supply of black players to baseball.
Mayden says the league plans an all-star weekend this weekend, and then will take a week off to reorganize, planning to play delayed games later.
