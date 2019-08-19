‘God helps me every day.’ Picayune grocery store customers step up on hidden camera TV show

More shoppers want to buy groceries online - Amazon, Kroger, Wal-Mart jump on tasty trend Walmart and Publix grocery stores already offer delivery services in Beaufort and Jasper counties. The new Kroger on Buckwalter will also offer the service when it opens on May 15. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Walmart and Publix grocery stores already offer delivery services in Beaufort and Jasper counties. The new Kroger on Buckwalter will also offer the service when it opens on May 15.

Customers in line at a Picayune grocery store did not think twice about helping a man who came up short when counting out change to pay for his bread and other items.

As one man counted out change for the older gentlemen who was at the register, a woman at the back of the line pushed her way through to give him extra cash when he was $2 short.

The cashier asked her, ‘Well, why are you helping this old man?”

The customer told her she needed to keep her opinions to herself.

“God helps me every day,” the customer yelled.

Spoiler alert: The customers in line did not know they were being set up until “What Would You Do?” host John Quinones came out from hiding.

The popular TV show on ABC uses hidden cameras to observe how “ordinary people behave when they are confronted by dilemmas that require them either to take action or walk by and mind their own business.”

Quinones came to Shoppers Value in Picayune to see how customers would react as the cashier heckled the elderly man who only had a bag full of coins to pay for his necessities. The full episode can be streamed online.

The customers in line did not disappoint when they realized the man was in need. South Mississippians watched a clip on Facebook and often tagged other friends to watch or shared the post itself. The post had more than 16,000 shares by Monday morning.