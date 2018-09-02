‘They just want history to die:’ Owners demand $4 million for crumbling Emmett Till store

Vines and warning signs are shown on the exterior walls of the two-story, whitewashed brick building that was Bryant’s Grocery & Meat Market in Money, Miss., Aug. 12, 2005. The store is where Emmett Till, a 14-year-old black youth whistled at the owner’s wife and subsequently paid for the action with his life in August 1955. The Mississippi Board of Archives and History is weighing the possibility of putting a marker by the store, but State Sen. David Jordan, D-Greenwood, says somebody -- the state or a private investor -- needs to buy the dilapidated building and rehabilitate it. ROGELIO SOLIS ASSOCIATED PRESS