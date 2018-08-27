An 11th inmate has died in state custody this month. Here’s a look at each case.

Another inmate has died in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections this month.
Rankin County Coroner David Ruth says 33-year-old Nicole Rathman died Thursday at Merrit Health Center. An autopsy will determine how she died.
The Clarion Ledger reports Rathman’s death is the 11th this month and the fourth from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.
Ruth says she had been a patient at the hospital for a couple of days before she died.
Sentenced in 2013, Rathman was serving a 10-year sentence out of Rankin County for selling methamphetamine.
MDOC officials were not immediately available for comment.
The ages of the 11 deceased inmates range from 24 to 78. The deaths were logged at South Mississippi Correctional Institution, the state penitentiary at Parchman and Wilkinson County Correctional Facility.
State inmate deaths in August
- Nicole Rathman, 33, died Aug. 23, 2018, Merit Health Center, Rankin in Brandon from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. Convicted of selling methamphetamine in Rankin County.
- Nija Syvallus Bonhomme, 24, died Aug. 20, 2018, Wilkinson County Correctional Facility after a fight. Convicted of armed robbery and residential burglary in Pearl River County.
- John Luttrell, 67, died Aug. 20, 2018, Merit Health Rankin hospital in Brandon from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl.
- James Myrick, 63, died Aug 19, 2018, Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Convicted of fondling in Yalobusha County.
- Lucious Bolton, 29, died Aug. 15, 2018, Allegiance Specialty Hospital in Greenville. Housed at Mississippi State Penitentiary, Parchman. Convicted of burglary and possession of a firearm by a felon in Jackson County.
- Ricky Martin, 58, died Aug. 11, 2018, Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, Pearl. Convicted of selling cocaine in Lowndes County.
- Robert Joseph, 38, Aug. 5, 2018, Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, Pearl. Convicted of drug possession in Harrison County.
- Jack Glisson, 70, died Aug. 5, 2018, at South Mississippi Correctional Institution, Leaksville. Convicted of murder in Jones County.
- Willie Hollinghead, 36, died Aug. 4, 2018, at South Mississippi Correctional Institution, Leaksville. Convicted of selling cocaine in Wayne County.
- Charles R. McCullough, 66, died Aug. 4, 2018, at Mississippi State Penitentiary, Parchman. Convicted on charges in Pike and Amite counties.
- Albert McGee, 57, died Aug. 2, 2018, South Mississippi Correctional Institution, Leaksville. Convicted of murder in Jackson County.
Comments