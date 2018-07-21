Alert issued for a missing girl from Louisville. She’s 12 years old.

A 12-year old girl is missing from north Mississippi, officials said Saturday.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations has issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert for Haylee Reney Matherson of Louisville.
Matherson was last seen around 1 a.m. Saturday morning walking northbound on Highway 15 in Louisville in Winston County, a release from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said.
She is described as having blonde hair, blue eyes and braces.
Matherson is approximately five feet, four inches tall weighing about 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and was carrying a backpack and tote bag.
If you see Haylee Reney Matherson or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Louisville Police Department at 662-773-3511.
