Federal judge forbids enforcement of restrictive Mississippi abortion law

A Mississippi law that seeks to block abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy is unconstitutional and can not be enforced, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.
U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves has permanently forbidden the state from enforcing the law signed by the governor in March 2018.
The law never went into effect because Reeves granted a temporary injunction the day after Gov. Phil Bryant signed it in response to a lawsuit the Jackson Women’s Health Organization filed against Mary Currier as state health officer for the state Health Department.
In Tuesday’s opinion, Reeves said, “Mississippi’s law violates Supreme Court precedent, and in doing so it disregards the Fourteenth Amendment guarantee of autonomy for women desiring to control their own reproductive health.”
