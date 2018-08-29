Senate easily passes BP bill bringing 75 percent of money to Coast

Sen. David Blount, D-Jackson, right, asks Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Buck Clarke, R-Hollandale, on whether he had any updated information on the possibility of an expanded call of the Special Session of the legislature, Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 28, 2018, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Gov. Phil Bryant had been quoted last week stating he would expand the call of the special session to deal with the BP economic damages settlement. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo