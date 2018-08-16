Mississippi governor calls special session to deal with state’s crumbling roads, bridges

Gov. Phil Bryant has called a two-day special session of the Legislature next week to deal with roads and bridges, the Clarion-Ledger reported.
Bryant suggested there was an agreement on how to pay maintenance and repairs of a system that has more than 100 bridges across the state closed. He said negotiators are looking for $640 million in spending over the next three years and were working to iron out a “few final details. The session will be Aug. 23-24
He made no mention of the $700 million in BP money that Coast lawmakers are trying to secure for South Mississippi.
More to come at SunHerald.com
