More and more Mississippi streets, highways and bridges are wearing out.
State Politics

Mississippi governor calls special session to deal with state’s crumbling roads, bridges

By Paul Hampton

August 16, 2018 10:06 AM

Gov. Phil Bryant has called a two-day special session of the Legislature next week to deal with roads and bridges, the Clarion-Ledger reported.

Bryant suggested there was an agreement on how to pay maintenance and repairs of a system that has more than 100 bridges across the state closed. He said negotiators are looking for $640 million in spending over the next three years and were working to iron out a “few final details. The session will be Aug. 23-24

He made no mention of the $700 million in BP money that Coast lawmakers are trying to secure for South Mississippi.

