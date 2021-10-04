National Politics

North Carolina man charged in deputy’s shooting during check

The Associated Press

NEW BERN, N.C.

A North Carolina man has been charged after a deputy was shot and wounded as he and two others went to serve him an involuntary commitment order, a sheriff's office said.

Robert Joseph Westrup, 41, of New Bern appeared in court on Monday on charges of assault on law enforcement with a deadly weapon and attempted first-degree murder, news outlets reported.

Three Craven County sheriff’s deputies went to serve Westrup on Friday after his family expressed concern. According to the sheriff’s office, Westrup refused to cooperate and ran upstairs in the home before he fired on the deputies who followed him inside. He hit deputy Zachary Bellingham, who is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the stomach. The sheriff’s office said Westrup suffered a gunshot wound after he exchanged gunfire with the deputies, who were trapped inside a room.

Additional law enforcement and emergency personnel arrived, and tear gas was used to force Westrup to come out of the home, a news release said. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Westrup requested a court-appointed attorney and is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 14. He is jailed on a $2 million bond.

Transfer of Power

A special newsletter from our D.C. Bureau focused on transition to the Biden administration.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National Politics

US Rep. Clyburn backs Devine in Columbia mayor race

October 04, 2021 9:13 PM

Business

Idaho Lt. Gov. McGeachin’s contempt hearing set for Oct. 13

October 04, 2021 9:13 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service