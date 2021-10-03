Sheriff’s office reopens cold-case deaths of young siblings

“It was brutal,” detective Glenn Warkentien says now. “It was put out as a brutal murder.”

That’s about all police can release how 14-year-old Yvonne and 10-year-old brother Bilalian Pinckney were killed early on July 4, 1987, in their home on Brook Forest Drive in Jacksonville’s Moncrief community.

Reopening the case and hoping for new leads, the cold case detective said how they died must still be kept secret. All the handwritten report from that day shows is “unknown” as the nature of injuries.

The trail went cold after a year of investigation, Warkentien said, hoping someone now might come forward with something crucial that could lead to a killer as evidence collected in 1987 is sent back out for better testing with the latest technology.

“When I opened the case file and saw the portraits of the two kids, it tugs at your heartstrings, especially kids. They are defenseless,” he said. “This should have never happened to them. Why a child? So we need to take another look at this through today’s technology, see what we still have that we can submit to our labs and FDLE.”

For Betty Pinckney McDuffey, the children’s mother, asking for the public’s help is so important for her and her remaining child, 16 when his siblings were killed.

“I never have given up hope and I still pray that someone comes back and helps me,” the 66-year-old said. “I need closure, and it would make me and make my son feel better. We need closure because still to this day, I can’t sleep at night.”

Police learned of the homicides at 3:11 a.m. when someone called to report a woman screaming in the street, according to the police report. Officers found the children dead in separate bedrooms, and she said there must have been an intruder.

The report said a family friend came by the home to visit McDuffey, then looked in a window and saw her asleep in a back bedroom. He rapped on the glass until she awoke, and she spotted Bilalian dead in another bedroom.

McDuffey initially said she fell asleep on the living-room sofa after her children went to bed, seeing her son asleep in his bed later before she went to a separate bedroom to go to sleep again. The report puts the time of death between 12:30 and 3 a.m.

But in a Sept. 6, 1987, Times-Union story updating the case, police said she had been out of the home for several hours, leaving the children alone until she returned at 3 a.m. and found them dead.

“Usually the 14-year-old would come and open the door,” Warkentien said. “But when the 14-year-old didn’t open the door, the mother, along with a friend, walked to the back and saw the back door was open. She goes in and that’s when she finds the kids.”

McDuffey says now she wishes she had been home those many years ago.

“It makes me feel that if I had stayed home, they would have had to get through me to get to my children,” she said Wednesday.

The other information in the 1987 report is that McDuffey said she found a window on a back door open that had been shut, its screen “ripped away.“Police said nothing was taken from the home or disturbed inside, and neighbors were questioned, but “No additional information was found.” It doesn’t mention the 16-year-old.

In The Times-Union story, the mother also said she had told investigators a past boyfriend had claimed responsibility for the deaths, but no one pursued that. She also said that some neighbors told her the killer may have been seeking revenge against her over a personal dispute.

On Wednesday, McDuffey said she believes that she was “set up” that July night, but adding that police have asked her not to elaborate on the case.

As far as the evidence collected back then, there was no DNA testing for blood, skin or hair samples that might have been found, and not even ballistics testing, Warkentien said. The best forensic science was working with fingerprints, he said.

“The detectives back then worked on it that year,” Warkentien said. “The last report I saw was in 1987, basically a supplement report they had done concluding their investigation up to that point. ... The leads just were not there.”

Now Warkentien said he pulled the evidence and paperwork out of the cold case vault and resubmitted it for updated DNA analysis. Detectives have spoken to the mother again, working the case as a fresh investigation. They are also reaching out to residents who may remember something.

“We’d like them to reach out to us with whatever they remember,” he said.