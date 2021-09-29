National Politics

Police: Woman killed by officers tried to stab 8-year-old

The Associated Press

DELANO, Calif.

A woman shot and killed by police in Southern California last weekend was trying to stab an 8-year-old girl, officials said.

Officers responding Saturday to reports of a dispute heard screaming and threats from inside a home in Delano, police said.

Officers saw through a window that a woman inside was armed with a knife, according to police. An officer opened fire through the window when the woman lunged at the child with the weapon, police said.

The 30-year-old woman was shot and died at the scene, KBAK-TV in Bakersfield reported. She was not identified.

The 8-year-old was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries, police said. The girl was in stable condition, the news station reported.

