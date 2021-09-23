National Politics

Sununu to speak at California Republican Party convention

The Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is heading to California to deliver a keynote address to fellow Republicans.

Sununu will speak Friday night at the California Republican Party's fall convention, which takes place Friday through Sunday in San Diego.

Sununu will leave New Hampshire on Wednesday night and return Sunday. According to his office, he will continue to serve in his official capacity while he is away, and no taxpayer money will be used during the trip.

Sununu, who is serving his third term, is considering running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Maggie Hassan.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National Politics

Kentucky to collect $300 million in settling gambling suit

September 23, 2021 9:31 AM

Business

Ex-Kansas legislator pleads not guilty to COVID relief fraud

September 23, 2021 9:27 AM

Mississippi

Vicksburg military park to sell digital entrance passes

September 23, 2021 9:25 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service