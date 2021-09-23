Sununu to speak at California Republican Party convention

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is heading to California to deliver a keynote address to fellow Republicans.

Sununu will speak Friday night at the California Republican Party's fall convention, which takes place Friday through Sunday in San Diego.

Sununu will leave New Hampshire on Wednesday night and return Sunday. According to his office, he will continue to serve in his official capacity while he is away, and no taxpayer money will be used during the trip.

Sununu, who is serving his third term, is considering running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Maggie Hassan.