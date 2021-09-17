Former Sedgwick County sergeant sentenced for stalking

A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s sergeant has been sentenced to one year of probation after pleading no contest to stalking an ex-girlfriend.

Justin Maxfield was sentenced Wednesday after pleading to the misdemeanor charge. He would be sentenced to a year in prison if he violates the terms of his probation, The Wichita Eagle reported.

Maxfield was charged after his ex-girlfriend told police in April that he sent unwanted text messages to her and had visited her home and work after being asked to stay away, according to an arrest affidavit.

Maxfield was a 12-year veteran of the sheriff's department when he was arrested April 8. He was suspended without pay after his arrest and resigned May 21, spokesman Lt. Benjamin Blick said.