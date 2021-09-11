GOP aims to advance election ‘investigation’ with subpoenas

Republicans in Pennsylvania’s state Senate are pushing forward what the GOP calls a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, scheduling a Senate committee meeting for next Wednesday to vote on subpoenas.

The newly scheduled meeting came after the top Republican in the chamber, President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, said Friday that he wants to issue subpoenas for information and testimony from top state election officials and the state’s voter registration system.

In his statement, Corman also said the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee — which plans to meet Wednesday — should “take other steps necessary to get access to ballots and other voting materials to begin a full forensic audit of the 2020 General Election."

In its online agenda, the Republican-controlled committee said only that it will meet “to consider a motion to authorize the issuance of subpoenas.”

Democrats have vowed to fight any subpoenas in court, and say the Republicans' aim to get a hold of ballots would violate a voter’s constitutional right to keep their voting choices a secret.

Transfer of Power A special newsletter from our D.C. Bureau focused on transition to the Biden administration. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Election officials from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration declined to testify before the committee Thursday.

The GOP's taxpayer-funded undertaking comes as former President Donald Trump continues to make baseless claims that the election was rigged against him.