Two North Carolina police officers on leave after shooting

Two North Carolina police officers shot and wounded a man who was accused of ramming a police car and trying to hit his father, authorities said.

A news release from the Conover Police Department says the two officers responded to a call on Sunday regarding an altercation between 50-year-old Clegg Johnson and his 80-year-old father, news outlets reported.

Police said Johnson drove his car into a patrol car, then drove toward his father and some officers. Two officers shot at the vehicle and hit Johnson, whose condition was stable on Tuesday. Johnson received emergency medical aid at the scene before he was taken to a hospital in Charlotte, according to the news release.

Neither the father not the officers were hurt, police said.

Conover Police Chief Eric Loftin confirmed that the two officers have been placed on paid administrative leave. Loftin, who did not identify the officers, said charges are pending in the incident.

Transfer of Power A special newsletter from our D.C. Bureau focused on transition to the Biden administration. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.