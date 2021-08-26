National Politics

Natural gas blamed for explosion at Selma community center

The Associated Press

SELMA, Ala.

An explosion that damaged Selma's city convention center on Monday was caused by a natural gas problem, the mayor told city leaders.

The Selma Times-Journal reported that Mayor James Perkins Jr. told a City Council meeting on Tuesday that Spire, a natural gas utility, had accepted responsibility for the explosion, which dislodged bricks and left cracks in walls at the Carl C. Morgan Convention Center.

The company blamed the blast on a technical problem that occurred while work was being performed, WSFA-TV reported.

People who reserved the convention center will receive a refund since it will be unavailable for an undetermined period, the mayor said.

“Thank God no one was in the building,” Perkins said.

Transfer of Power

A special newsletter from our D.C. Bureau focused on transition to the Biden administration.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Health News

St. Louis schools to require vaccinations for employees

August 26, 2021 12:23 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service