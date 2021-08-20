Beshear requests disaster declaration for Nicholas County

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has asked President Joe Biden to issue a major disaster declaration and fund individual assistance to residents impacted by severe flash flooding in Nicholas County.

Beshear said at a press briefing Thursday that the request “will have challenges because it is so localized and whether or not it’s going to reach the necessary amount of damage to get the order,” but he expressed optimism that assistance would be available.

If granted, funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency would help with temporary housing, home repairs, and replacing personal property and vehicles.

The county received more than 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain in a two-hour period in late July, which caused major flash flooding in downtown Carlisle, damaging the city's wastewater treatment plant, fire station and garage. One person died. A federal assessment determined an estimated $3.8 million in damages to roads, bridges, buildings and equipment.