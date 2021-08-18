Boy, 13, killed, 2 adults wounded in shooting in Chester

A 13-year-old boy was killed and two adults wounded in a shooting in a southeastern Pennsylvania city near Philadelphia, authorities said.

Chester police said officers heard gunfire while patrolling at about 10:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived at the scene, they found the 13-year-old face down in the grass in front of a home.

Police said the victim had been shot in the chest and armpit area and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two adults also found with gunshot wounds to the lower body were taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center and listed in good condition early Tuesday, police said.

Authorities didn't release the names of the victims or discuss a possible motive. No arrests were immediately announced.

In the past, the Delaware County city has been cited as one of the commonwealth's most dangerous cities. A 2018 analysis by The Philadelphia Inquirer concluded that its 2017 homicide rate was higher than that of any other U.S. city.

Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland, however, last week announced a 60% drop in the city’s murder rate compared to last year, crediting police walking beats and a partnership with the county prosecutor's office.