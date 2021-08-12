Slain sheriff’s deputy laid to rest in Kentucky

A sheriff's deputy who was shot and killed in Kentucky while working an off-duty security job was laid to rest Wednesday.

Brandon Shirley, 26, was a model officer who was “one of our brightest rays of hope,” Jefferson County Sheriff John Aubrey said of his deputy.

Shirley, who became a deputy in 2019, was killed Aug. 5 in his personal vehicle at a used car lot. No arrests have been made, but a reward for information in the case has grown to $75,000.

Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields said she had a “feeling of confidence that he was targeted, and that he was ambushed.”

Shirley's father spoke on stage surrounded by Shirley’s three brothers, news outlets reported. “He was truly an amazing person,” Brian Shirley said. He described his son as someone who loved everyone and everyone loved.

More than 100 police cars escorted the hearse to the cemetery, which was filled with officers in uniform. A horse-drawn hearse carried the coffin as bagpipes and drums played.