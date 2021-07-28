Another Pennsylvania man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

A Pennsylvania man who boasted of macing police at the breach of the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection is facing federal charges.

Agents detained Samuel Lazar, 37, in Ephrata on Monday, on charges of assaulting police and obstruction of law enforcement, according to court filings unsealed Tuesday.

Court records do not list a lawyer for Lazar.

In April, LNP/LancasterOnline reported that it had identified Lazar as Suspect 275 from photos issued by the FBI of its most wanted insurrectionists.

Online sleuths nicknamed him “Face Paint Blowhard” for his distinctive Jan. 6 outfit, including a tactical vest and goggles and his face painted in camouflage, appearing in photos and videos circulated on social media from the attack.

In them, he can be seen pulling away barricades, shouting in officers’ faces, using a megaphone to guide the mob forward and helping others use a large Trump sign as a battering ram against police, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

In videos, Lazar is seen spraying what appears to be a “chemical irritant” at officers, and then later boasting about having “maced” them, according to court papers.

Lazar has been a regular at “Stop the Steal” and “Reopen Pennsylvania" rallies over the past 15 months.

In May, he showed up in photos at a fundraiser for state Sen. Doug Mastriano headlined by Rudy Giuliani — who, like Mastriano, has helped spread former President Donald Trump's baseless falsehoods that the election was rigged against him.