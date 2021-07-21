Man gets 20 years in SC prison in shooting of Cayce officers

An Orangeburg man who shot at two police officers during a chase will spend 20 years in a South Carolina prison and then 10 years in a federal prison, authorities said Wednesday.

Eugene Jonathon James, 23, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder and other charges in the May 2017 shooting of two Cayce police officers in state court and received the 20-year sentence., South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a news release.

James had already been sentenced to 10 years in prison in federal court for illegally possessing a pistol because he was a felon and will serve that sentence after his two decades in state prison.

The Cayce officers were trying to pull James over for speeding in a stolen car when he jumped out of the vehicle and hid in a ditch, waiting for the officers to approach, Wilson said.

One of the officers said James looked them in the eyes while in the brush and fired at them with a stolen gun. The officers were hit, but not seriously injured.

The officers fired back and hit James, who recovered.