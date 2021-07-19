Sheriff seeks dismissal of 4 theft charges as trial resumes

FILE - This booking photograph released by the Limestone Sheriff's Office shows Sheriff Mike Blakely following his arrest on theft and ethics charges on Aug. 22, 2019. Blakely is set to stand trial nearly two years after he was indicted. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday, July 12, 2021, for the Limestone County sheriff, who has continued to serve despite facing a dozen felony counts alleging he stole campaign donations, got interest-free loans and solicited money from employees. (Limestone County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP

A longtime Alabama sheriff on trial on allegations of corruption asked a judge to throw out four charges alleging he stole thousands of dollars from his own campaign committee.

Attorneys for Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely filed a motion seeking dismissal of the charges on Sunday, a day before testimony was set to begin in Blakely's trial.

Indicted on 13 counts in 2019, Blakely was accused by prosecutors during opening statements on Friday of using money from his campaign and public accounts to cover personal expenses, and of pressuring employees for money.

The first four counts of the indictment accuse Blakely, 70, of taking money from Friends of Mike Blakely, his campaign account. Blakely was the candidate and principal of the account, the defense argued, so he already had an interest in the money and can't be convicted of stealing from the fund.

Prosecutors objected, arguing that Blakely's argument could result in a bank teller who stole being acquitted of theft if the worker owned any stock in the bank. The state also said Blakely waited too long to seek dismissal of the charges and denied claims that state campaign laws in effect bar the theft charges.

Judge Pamela Baschab didn't issue an immediate ruling on the motion, court records showed.

Aside from theft, Blakely is charged with using his office for personal gain and soliciting money from an employee. Blakely, who has continued working as sheriff, pleaded not guilty to all the charges and faces automatic removal from office if convicted of a felony.