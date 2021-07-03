Authorities: 3 dead, 1 injured in North Carolina shooting

Three people were killed and one was injured after a shooting erupted overnight in a small southeastern North Carolina town, authorities said.

The Chadbourn Police Department got a call about shots fired around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from a local prosecutor. The shots rang out in a parking lot next to a building where a “large party was in progress," the news release said.

The Chadbourn Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office asked the State Bureau of Investigation to handle the case.

The victims were not identified, and no further details were immediately released.

Chadbourn is in Columbus County, about 60 miles west of Wilmington.