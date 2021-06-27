National Politics

Officer shoots and kills Kansas woman with gun in small town

The Associated Press

PLAINVILLE, Kan.

State authorities are investigating after a police officer shot and killed a woman with a gun in a small Kansas town.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at a convenience store in Plainville, which is a town of about 2,000 people about 300 miles west of Kansas City, Kansas.

The shooting happened after an officer tried to arrest 29-year-old Nicole Dechant of Hays on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said that when the officer told Dechant that she would be arrested on the warrant, she pulled a gun out of her bag. After Dechant ignored commands to drop the gun the officer fired several times at her.

Paramedics came to the store and tried to help Dechant, but she died at the scene. The officer was not hurt.

