Newspaper: Police missed deadline for releasing march videos

Law enforcement agencies in a North Carolina county failed to comply with a court-ordered deadline for releasing videos that show officers using pepper spray on a group of people marching to a courthouse last year, according to a newspaper report.

Superior Court Judge Andrew Hanford ordered the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office and the Graham Police Department to turn over videos and photos of the Oct. 31 march to a coalition of news organizations by 2 p.m. on Friday.

The News & Observer reports that the agencies didn't share any of the material with a newspaper staffer who visited their offices on Friday afternoon.

Graham Assistant Police Chief Rodney King referred the staffer to a city attorney. Michelle Mills, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, said the county was weighing whether to appeal Hanford’s June 15 order.

C. Amanda Martin, an attorney for the news organizations, said the city of Graham asked the court to suspend the deadline, but a judge didn't immediately rule on its request.

Small children were among the crowd of marchers who were pepper sprayed as they gathered near a Confederate monument in Graham for a get-out-the vote rally. Police said rally participants were arrested and pepper-sprayed because they were blocking a roadway.

The Confederate monument outside the Alamance County courthouse became a local target for demonstrations after a white Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd, a Black man.

Hanford ruled that failing to release the videos and photos would "undermine the public trust and confidence in the administration of justice.”