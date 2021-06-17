Federal park system along Chattahoochee River has new leader

The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area has a new superintendent.

Ann Honious will lead the park that’s made up of more than a dozen recreation areas in metro Atlanta, the National Park Service announced this week.

Honious served as the park’s acting superintendent for eight months in 2020, the park service said. She will begin the permanent role on Aug. 1.

Honious has been deputy superintendent for National Capital Park-East, where she was responsible for operations at several parks in the Washington, D.C. area. She’s also been chief of interpretation and resource management for Gateway Arch National Park in St. Louis. Before that, Honious served 15 years at Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historic Site in Ohio.