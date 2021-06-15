Wichita police officer charged with child sex crime

A five-year veteran of the Wichita police department was charged Tuesday with sexual exploitation of a child, police said.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney's office charged Officer Thomas Wallace, who was placed on unpaid administrative leave after the charges were filed, Wichita police spokesman Charley Davidson said in a news release.

A Sedgwick County Sheriff's office investigation into a different Wichita police department employee last year led to information that Wallace might be stalking a woman he knew, Davidson said.

The led to his arrest in February and the current charges. No further information about the allegations was released.

The sheriff's department conducted the investigations to avoid any conflicts of interest for the police department.