Suspect in Georgia officer shooting killed by police

A man who fired point-black at the chest of an officer — who was saved by a bullet-proof vest — was later killed by police following a manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies northwest of Atlanta, police said.

Cobb County Police said its officer was responding to a domestic dispute in Acworth Sunday afternoon when the man pulled out a gun and began shooting, news outlets reported.

Sgt. Wayne Delk told reporters that the officer's vest protected him from the shot fired at very close range, and though hospitalized, he's expected to live. The officer fired back at the gunman and may have wounded him before he fled into a wooded residential area, Delk said.

WSB-TV reported that dozens of officers from area police departments and the Georgia State Patrol joined the search. The suspect was found after an hours-long hunt and fatally shot by police, the Cobb County Police Department said on Twitter. No officers were injured in the second encounter, according to the message, which provided no other details. Police did not immediately identify the people involved.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.