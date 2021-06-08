Former President Donald Trump endorses Mike Carey in 15th Congressional District race

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed Mike Carey in the special election for Ohio's 15th Congressional District, giving Carey an edge in a contentious GOP primary.

Carey, vice president of government affairs at coal mining company American Consolidated Natural Resources, is running against 10 other Republicans for the seat vacated by former U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers. The primary is set for Aug. 3, and the general election will be held Nov. 2.

Stivers left Congress last month to start a new job as president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. Running on the Democratic side of the race are state Rep. Allison Russo of Upper Arlington and Greg Betts.

"He will be a courageous fighter for the people and our economy, is strong on the Border, and tough on Crime," Trump said in a statement. "As a Veteran, he totally supports our Military and his fellow Vets. A strong supporter of the Second Amendment, Mike will do an outstanding job in Congress."

Carey met with Trump on Monday at Trump Tower in New York, according to a campaign spokesman.

The endorsement comes after Carey stumped with former Trump adviser and campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. Trump's opinion will likely carry significant weight in the 15th, which he won by 14 points in the 2020 election.

It also sets up a proxy war in the district over which direction the GOP wants to take itself going forward — toward the former president or away from him. Stivers endorsed state Rep. Jeff LaRe of Violet Township last week but said his decision wasn't about supporting or opposing Trump.

"It is an honor to receive President Trump’s endorsement and I am proud to stand with him and support his agenda,” Carey said in a statement. "As I work to earn the support of Republican primary voters across Ohio's Fifteenth Congressional District, I promise to always champion their conservative values and put America First."