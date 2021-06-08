Investigators say deputy killed Missouri woman holding gun

A suburban Kansas City sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a woman after being called to a home to check on the welfare of a resident there, authorities said.

The shooting happened after deputies were called to a Garden City home around 3:40 p.m. Monday for a welfare check, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The woman was identified Tuesday as 42-year-old Crystal Guhr.

When deputies arrived, they reported encountering a woman on the front porch of the home holding a gun. The deputies yelled repeatedly for Guhr to drop the gun, but she instead pointed the gun at deputies, officials said. One deputy fired his service weapon, hitting Guhr, according to the department.

She died later at a hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.