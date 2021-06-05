Alabama Air National Guard to get first female general

A woman is making history as the first female brigadier general in the Alabama Air National Guard.

Col. Tara McKennie is being promoted Saturday to brigadier general in the Alabama National Guard. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will participate in the promotion ceremony.

McKennie will be the first female brigadier general in the Alabama Air National Guard, the governor's office said. She also will be the first African American female general officer in both the Alabama Army and Air National Guard.

Adjutant General Sheryl Gordon and others also will participate in the promotion ceremony.