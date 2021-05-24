Sheriff’s office: ex-boyfriend shot while breaking into home

The Thurston County Sheriff's office said a 32-year-old Olympia man was shot while breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a shooting on Cooper Estates Ln NW, KOMO-TV reported. The sheriff’s office says the man had forced his way into his ex-girlfriends home armed with a metal pipe. The woman, her children, and her current boyfriend were inside the home at the time.

Police say the woman’s boyfriend allegedly shot the man as he was breaking into her home.

The 32-year-old was transported to Harborview Medical Center where he is expected to survive his injuries. Once he is stable, he will be booked into Thurston County Jail for burglary, domestic violence, assault and felony harassment.