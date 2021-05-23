Man sentenced to probation for impersonating federal agent

A North Carolina man was sentenced on Friday to one year of probation and ordered to pay a $500 fine for impersonating a federal agent.

Allen David Reinemund, 58, of Holly Springs, pleaded guilty in February to impersonating a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent after a North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper stopped him for speeding.

Reinemund told the trooper he “was on the job” in an effort to avoid a speeding ticket, prosecutors said in a news release. The trooper ultimately arrested him.

Reinemund later showed Wake County prosecutors a photograph of a ballistic vest bearing his name in an attempt to have his state criminal charges dismissed, the news release says.

When investigators searched Reinemund's home, they found and seized a government badge, a ballistic vest and other law enforcement paraphernalia, according to prosecutors.