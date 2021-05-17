Authorities ID man killed as 4 Birmingham officers wounded

Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot to death in a confrontation that left four Birmingham police officers wounded.

The Jefferson County coroner’s office said Brian Timothy Dunne, 39, of Birmingham was killed on Sunday, news outlets reported. The four officers who were hurt are all recovering at home.

Dunne shot and wounded four officers as they tried to carry out a search warrant at his apartment because he was suspected of killing a man and a woman during an argument over a dog, police said.

Court records do not show any criminal record for Dunne in Alabama other than a speeding ticket more than a decade ago.