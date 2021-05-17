$10,000 reward split between 2 who reported Savannah arson

Two people in Georgia are sharing a reward for providing crucial tips to authorities after someone set fire to a city government office building.

Savannah fire officials announced Friday the two witnesses will share the $10,000 reward. Each was credited with reporting unusual activity on May 3, 2020, when the city’s code enforcement building was destroyed by fire.

Those tips helped lead to an arrest of 19-year-old Stephen Charles Setter, who was sentenced to five years in federal prison in March after pleading guilty to a charge of arson.

The building was declared a total loss with damage estimated at nearly $1 million. The fire was set late at night when the building was unoccupied. No one was injured.