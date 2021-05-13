Missouri Senate votes to block federal gun law enforcement

Missouri senators on Thursday passed a bill to block local police from enforcing federal gun laws, sending the bill to the House just hours before lawmakers' Friday deadline.

The Republican-led state Senate voted 22-10 in favor of the bill.

If enacted, the Missouri measure would penalize local police departments if their officers enforce federal gun laws. Those agencies could be sued and would face minimum $50,000 fines.

Federal law enforcement could still enforce federal gun laws, but any Missouri officers would be barred from helping.

Republican backers have said they’re motivated by the possibility of new federal gun restrictions under Democratic President Joe Biden and the Democratic-led U.S. House.

Idaho's Republican Gov. Brad Little signed a similar bill into law Tuesday.