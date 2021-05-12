Officer fatally shoots man at Florida apartment complex

Police officers fatally shot a man while responding to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment complex in Boynton Beach, investigators said.

The call came in just after 10 p.m., police said in a news release. When officers arrived at the Via Lugano community, they encountered a man with a weapon.

The man, whose name was not released, was shot during the encounter, the news release said. No officers were injured.

Details about what led to the shooting were not provided in the news release.

The shooting will be investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The Boynton Beach Police Department will also conduct an internal investigation, the news release said. Two officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave with pay during the investigation.