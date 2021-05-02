National Politics

Sheriff’s office asks for deadly force training simulator

The Associated Press

ANDERSON, S.C.

Deputies in Anderson County are looking to buy a $200,000 training simulator that puts officers, virtually, in a potential deadly force situation.

The Sherriff’s Office is asking the Anderson County Council to buy the VirTra V-300 Law Enforcement Simulator, the Independent-Mail of Anderson reports.

The machine gives instant feedback on a number of different deadly force situations and has a variety of virtual firearms, the agency wrote in its written request to council.

“The system will hone the deputies’ skills relation reaction to violence and conflict and allow him/her the opportunity to train in a multitude of scenarios and environments where deadly force is authorized and justified, and in situations where it can be avoided,” the sheriff’s office wrote in its request.

