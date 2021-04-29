Kemp taps former U.S. attorney Christine as new circuit’s DA

A former federal prosecutor will be the first district attorney in a new judicial circuit in Columbia County.

Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday that he is appointing Bobby Christine as the district attorney beginning July 1, when Columbia County splits from the existing Augusta Judicial Circuit.

Christine's term runs through 2022. Columbia County voters will select a district attorney in 2022 elections.

Richmond and Burke counties will remain in the old circuit under a law Kemp signed.

Christine was U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia under President Donald Trump. The district's 43 counties include Augusta, Savannah and Brunswick. Christine is a brigadier general in the National Guard and a former magistrate judge in Columbia County.

Christine tells WRDW-TV that building a new prosecutor's office is an opportunity he's ready for.

“Some of the challenges I think there are going to be administrative challenges, there are going to be logistical challenges, and I’m excited about those,” said Christine.

The new district attorney said he will work with Augusta Circuit District Attorney Jared Williams during the handoff, saying “I don’t think we could have a better partner.”

“I look forward to working with him to ensure a smooth transition for the citizens of Columbia County,” Williams said in a statement.