Republican contractor Kelvin King announces 2022 Senate bid

Kelvin King, a contractor who was a prominent Black supporter of President Donald Trump, has become the first Republican to announce a challenge to Georgia Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.

Warnock, who defeated Republican Kelly Loeffler in January, has to run again for a full six-year term in the Senate because he's filling the unexpired term of retired U.S. Sen Johnny Isakson.

A number of other Republicans are considering challenges to Warnock, whose victory, along with fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff, gave their party narrow control of the Senate. Banker and Navy veteran Latham Saddler filed paperwork last week to raise money for a Senate run, but hasn't formally declared his candidacy.

King made his announcement Monday with an online video laced with football highlights from his playing time at the U.S. Air Force Academy as well as old family pictures.

“Career politicians, woke corporations, and the cancel culture are all empowered while our families and small businesses are left to pay the price," King said in a statement. “As the GOP, we have to decide right now if we are knocked down or knocked out. Personally, I am ready to take back our state and fight for the future of our country!”

King and his wife, Janelle King, own Osprey Management, a construction company based in Marietta. Janelle King is a political consultant, and former deputy state director of the Georgia Republican Party. During the 2020 presidential campaign, Kelvin King was a featured speaker at some Trump events, saying African Americans should support Trump because his economic policies had benefitted the Black community.

“Participate in this economy. Take advantage of these policies.” King said at a 2019 Black Voices for Trump event in Atlanta. “Don’t sit on the sidelines because of emotions or feelings. Get in the game.”

King and his wife founded Speak Georgia, a group seeking to promote political dialogue in the state.

King touted his success, saying he overcame poverty and being raised by a single mother to achieve success. He called for lower taxes, stronger border security, gun rights protection and restrictions on abortion, while criticizing President Joe Biden's “weak leadership” and Warnock's “divisive far-left representation.”