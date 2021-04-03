National Politics

Police: Boy, 8, fatally shoots himself with unsecured gun

The Associated Press

GREENVILLE, N.C.

Police in the North Carolina city of Greenville are calling the death of an 8-year-old who shot himself with an unattended weapon “a tragic accident.”

The Daily Reflector reports that the incident occurred Wednesday afternoon in north Greenville.

The boy has not been identified. Police said he was alone in a family member’s parked vehicle when an unsecured gun fired as he handled it. The boy suffered a gunshot wound in his abdomen.

He died at a hospital at 5 a.m. Thursday morning. The incident remains under investigation.

State law regulates the storage of firearms to protect minors. It says people can be charged with a misdemeanor if they store guns in a way that children can access them and if the child harms himself.

