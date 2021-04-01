Police: Man dies, officer suffers gunshot wound in shootout

A man is dead and a police officer is recovering from a gunshot wound following a shootout on a street in suburban Kansas City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, when officers were called to a neighborhood in Independence for a reports of a man with a rifle shooting at a house, the patrol said. Independence police officers who arrived on the scene engaged in a gun battle with the man, who was shot, the patrol said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. The patrol said an officer also was struck in the head during the shootout, but was conscious and alert when he was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was later listed in stable condition.

Authorities have not released the names of the man killed or the officer injured. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting.