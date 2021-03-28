Biden: Myanmar violence ‘outrageous,’ US working on sanctions

U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday called the military violence in Myanmar "absolutely outrageous" and said Washington was working on reacting with sanctions.

The situation in Myanmar, which has seen almost daily protests since a military coup in February, was "terrible," Biden said in comments reported by journalists traveling with the U.S. leader on his return from Delaware to Washington.

Asked whether the U.S. would respond with sanctions, Biden said "we're working on that now."

The bloodiest day of violence so far on Saturday — which marked Armed Forces Day in Myanmar — reportedly left 114 people dead.