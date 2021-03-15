Feds: Man sentenced for attempting to set police car on fire

A North Carolina man has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for attempting to set fire to a marked police car in Raleigh after a protest against the death of George Floyd.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina said in a news release on Monday that Jabari Devon Davis got a prison sentence of 30 months.

Federal authorities said that he was charged in June with one count of attempting to damage or destroy by fire a vehicle owned or possessed by an institution receiving federal financial assistance. He entered a guilty plea in October.

Federal authorities said the vehicle was set ablaze in the early morning hours of May 31. Investigators found a charred sock and a bottle with the odor of gasoline on the sidewalk nearby. Authorities said that a fingerprint lifted from the bottle belonged to Davis.

Authorities said Davis admitted to setting the vehicle on fire.

An attorney listed for Davis in court documents, William F. Finn , Jr., did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in late May had sparked protests in cities across the U.S. and led to a national reckoning on racial justice.